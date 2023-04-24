Guard Victor Oladipo went down with a season ending knee injury on Saturday night’s game 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks. The former All-Star was playing well and made an impact off the bench during game 3’s victory, tallying 8 points on 4/6 shooting in 19 minutes. It was announced that he has a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, as I reported the breaking news yesterday on the HHH site and social media platforms.

A day later, there are some updates on the injury. There is “optimism” that Oladipo can resume basketball activities in around 6 months, and can return to game action at some point next season. Now whether that comes before or after All-Star break will probably be decided on the success of his rehab program.

It wouldn’t surprise anybody if management held out a little longer for his return based on his injury history.

Shams made the announcement himself on Twitter earlier this morning.

However, Bleacher Report wrote that this is an injury that “typically takes 1 year” to make a full recovery playing at 100% again.

The good news is that Dipo has not allowed this to be a career-ending injury. He intends to resume his NBA career and battle back again. For his 2nd serious surgery in 3 seasons in Miami, it is unclear whether Oladipo will remain on the roster long term. It’s his 3rd surgery overall in his 10 year career.

Oladipo’s first surgery on his quad kept him out a full calendar year. The second kept him out nearly 10 full months.

He is signed for another year with a player option, that he will most definitely opt into now. That potentially keeps Oladipo around for one more season, however the team could work to trade him or even buy him out if front office doesn’t want to take the risk of putting him back out on that floor again.

The team can maybe get some cap relief if he isn’t able to play a regular season game at all next year, or miss most of the season. Although that seems unlikely considering the man has probably mastered rehab programming.

Personally, I think Oladipo has both the mental and physical strength to come back strong from this. At this point, maybe hoping his All-Star ability can come back is a long shot. Regardless of that, he most certainly can still be a productive rotation piece on any NBA team.

That burst isn’t going to go anywhere… and many professional athletes were able to come back strong following a PCL tear.

Dipo will now begin his road to recovery as his squad currently has a 2-1 lead over the top seed Bucks and in the midst of an underdog playoff run.

Hopefully his wisdom, energy and personality can return to the team’s bench this playoffs if the team makes it further, to go along with his famous dancing to “Pepas”.

Heat Nation is here for the veteran and wishing nothing but the best.