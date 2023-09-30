Wayne Ellington, the “Man With The Golden Arm,” has officially joined the Miami Heat coaching staff as an assistant, the team announced Friday.

Ellington is one of the most efficient 3-point marksmen in Heat history, having made 433 triples—10th-most in franchise history—at a 38.4 percent clip, including setting the franchise record for most made triples in a single season (227) that has since been broken by Duncan Robinson thrice.

Ellington, 35, will be replacing Anthony Carter, who joined the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff earlier this offseason, as a player development coach. You could imagine that Ellington will help develop shooters on a team that finished as the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team a year ago in addition to losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency.

The Heat’s current assistant coaching staff consists of Ellington, Chris Quinn, Malik Allen, Caron Butler, Eric Glass and Octavio De La Granda, among others.

Ellington, a 13-year veteran, had stints with the Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. He averaged 8.0 points on 41.0 percent shooting and 38.2 percent from 3-point range (4.1), knocking down 1,214 triples in his career.

Thank you for reading Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share