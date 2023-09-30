Discover more from Hot Hot Hoops - Miami Heat NBA Blog
Wayne Ellington joins Miami Heat coaching staff
Ellington, a 13-year veteran, played in Miami from 2016-19.
Wayne Ellington, the “Man With The Golden Arm,” has officially joined the Miami Heat coaching staff as an assistant, the team announced Friday.
Ellington is one of the most efficient 3-point marksmen in Heat history, having made 433 triples—10th-most in franchise history—at a 38.4 percent clip, including setting the franchise record for most made triples in a single season (227) that has since been broken by Duncan Robinson thrice.
Ellington, 35, will be replacing Anthony Carter, who joined the Memphis Grizzlies’ coaching staff earlier this offseason, as a player development coach. You could imagine that Ellington will help develop shooters on a team that finished as the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team a year ago in addition to losing Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency.
The Heat’s current assistant coaching staff consists of Ellington, Chris Quinn, Malik Allen, Caron Butler, Eric Glass and Octavio De La Granda, among others.
Ellington, a 13-year veteran, had stints with the Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks. He averaged 8.0 points on 41.0 percent shooting and 38.2 percent from 3-point range (4.1), knocking down 1,214 triples in his career.
I honestly don't care if holiday on the celtics, and I don't think they got better, sure they got a real pg now, but now there depth and bench is lackluster. Also for there center position they have to rely on injury prone porzingas, also old man horford.. whose older the the mazzula. BAM is gonna destroy them in the paint because there best big man, rim protector timelord isn't there anymore lol . Screw the Portland fans and organization. Everyone down on us again, and think we've gotten weaker, but miami heat will just prove them wrong again like always !
This team still needs playmaking and scoring, thats why it kinda stings that we didnt get either Dame(can provide scoring) or Jrue (playmaking). Anyway, i hope Lowry can be healthy, as hes the only true pg we have. Is Goran still available?